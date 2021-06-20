Wydad (Morocco) 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs (RSA)

South Africa’s sleeping giants Kaizer Chiefs stunned Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca with a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-finals at their backyard.

Samir Nurkovic scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute and the visitors held on for a precious first leg advantage withstanding numerous attacks from the hosts.

Earlier, Leonardo Castro had put the ball behind the net but his goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR).

Chiefs’ goalkeeper Brice Bvuma was the hero saving shot after shot on the evening and now they will need to replicate the performance at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday next week to reach the final.