The Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium construction has stalled almost for five years since the redevelopment got underway.

The 35000 seater stadium project kicked off in February 2017 with Roko Construction Company Limited responsible for the entire work of construction terraces, playing surface, parking lot, dressing rooms, administrative offices and the lighting system.

The developer, a young Ugandan businessman Hamis Kiggundu under Ham Enterprises Limited commenced the first phase with the building of lockup shops and malls around the recreational facility situated in the heart of the capital city, Kampala.

After that, Kiggundu embarked on the seating terraces with the erection of strong foundation pillars and laying of heavy concrete slab.

Kiggundu has since assured the public to remain patient as the work is being undertaken in a systematic manner.

From a realistic and reasonable point of view this is not just a stadium but a legacy and clear illustration to all Ugandans that if Uganda is to develop it’s our responsibility as Ugandans to develop our motherland. The work is ongoing and in a systematic way in phases. Let the public remain calm and patient. Hamis Kiggundu, investor

Some of the terraces under construction at Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium

The Nakivubo Project manager Aine Agaba hints to the delay on a number of factors with the recent COVID-19 pandemic that raged the world since late 2019 taking the lead.

Constant floods also paused the active construction works at some stage.

Agaba is however optimistic that the construction work will go on amidst the challenges of reduced workers.

For starters, ‘re-development’ of Nakivubo stadium was given a leeway by president Yoweri Museveni Kaguta Tibuhaburwa after he directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to give the land to investor Hamis Kiggundu in March 2015.

This followed a 49-year lease processed by the Ministry of Education and Sports in liaison with the Uganda Land Commission.

The President suggested a Public-Private-Partnership whose discussion “must not include a permanent alienation of the stadium from ownership by government.

The Nakivubo stadium land sits on plots 26 and 28 right in the heart of the capital.

Construction of this stadium is expected to be complete by 2023.

At the moment, Uganda has one internationally recognized stadium, St Mary’s Stadium in Wakiso District.

The main national stadium, Mandela National stadium is currently designated as a COVID-19 isolation and treatment center.

By the time Namboole was designated, it had been grey marked by CAF (Confederation of African Football) with many aspects to put right as the playing surface, general terraces, VVIP wing, press box, stadium lighting and the dressing rooms.

The total estimated cost for the entire project is US$49 million.

About Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium:

The Nakivubo War II Memorial Stadium land was donated by the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom then.

The facility was first opened in April 1, 1926 with a football match between Uganda national team and the U-18 team.

It was until early 2000s the official home ground of the Uganda National Football Team, The Cranes before it officially relocated to Namboole.

The stadium still hosted CAF sanctioned matches most especially the Under Age sides.

This stadium had three major renovations in 1954, 2013 and lately in 2017.

Over the years, this facility has been home to several sports franchises as football clubs; SC Villa, KJT Rwenshama, Police, Vipers, KCCA, Proline and Kampala All Stars, among others.

A couple of Netball, weightlifting and boxing clubs were also housed here.