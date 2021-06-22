

What started as imagination has finally become a reality.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya gets fully into gear on Wednesday when over 30 crews cruise the 5.4kilometre shakedown stage in Naivasha.

The event returns all new to fit in the modern World Rally Championship route specifications.

The Safari will feature the special character of challenging stages in the volcano sands amidst wildlife scenery.

Because of the nature of stages, crews all expect to employ a cautious strategy towards Safari.

“Stages a quite tricky and challenging. Everyone will try not to be so fast although there some fast stages as well.

“Priority here is to keep it clean and eventually see what we can come up with at the end of the rally,” said Toyota driver Elfyn Evans; who is 11 points behind championship leader Sebastien Ogier.

Just like Evans, Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville will as well be on a cautious call.

“We are all going to be a bit cautious in several stages. Whoever will go extremely fast might definitely win the event.

“Saturday might be a bit fast but all in all, we shall try to balance all stages to come up with good results,” said Neville’s.

All crews ended recce on Tuesday.

Crews will later on Thursday head to Nairobi to kick off the 18 stages trail with a 4.84kilometre Super Special Stage in Kasarani.

Great Britian’s Colin McRae was the last winner of WRC Safari Rally back 2002.