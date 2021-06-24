Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could miss the Tokyo Olympics in Japan according to the Egypt FA president Ahmed Megahed.

Salah, 29 was expected to be one of three overage players in the Egypt U-23 team for the Tokyo games that run from July 22 to August 7.

However, Megahed says Liverpool are not willing to let their striker join the Egypt team.

“I don’t want to say it’s impossible for Salah to participate, but it is difficult,” admitted Megahed is quoted.

Megahed told Egyptian broadcaster ONTimeSport: “Salah agreed to lead the Olympic team during the last camp of the Egyptian team.

“We contacted Liverpool to allow Salah to join the Olympic team, and they said they were waiting for the approval of the technical staff.

“In the end, Liverpool refused the request because they do not want to lose the player at the beginning of the season, as well as next January with the Africa Cup of Nations, which will keep him from participating in the English Premier League matches.”

Despite so, Salah still promises to talk to his club technical staff to see if they can change their stance.

“We spoke with Salah again, and he told us that he will make a new attempt with the technical staff of his team to resolve the matter, and within the next two days he will find a way.”

Hosts Japan have left out Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino, 26, has not been named in the squad for the Olympics.