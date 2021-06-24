A deal between Uganda Premier League side, Police FC and Belgian giants Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht for striker Derrick Kakooza has been agreed, Kawowo Sports can reliably report.

With negotiations going on between the aforementioned teams in the last weeks, an agreement was reached for the transfer of the budding striker.

Whereas the money involved is not yet not known, a trusted source has intimated to this website that Kakooza has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

“The two clubs agreed and the player signed a 5-year contract. He is expected to fly out soon,” the source revealed.

Striker Derrick Kakooza poses with the top scorer gong and man of the match award Credit: John Batanudde

Kakooza has been on the radar of several clubs following his brilliant display with the Uganda Hippos (U20) at the 2020 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The lethal forward scored five goals in six games to finish as the tournament top scorer.

Derrick Kakooza Credit: CAF Media

There has been interest from several clubs especially from North African clubs such as Esperance, Al Ahly, and Zamalek.

Kakooza grew up the ranks from Police Armless Brigade, the Junior team for Police FC before getting promoted to the senior team last season.

Derrick Kakooza celebrates one of his two goals against UPDF at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala

If the paperwork is completed, Kakooza will become the second Ugandan to play in Belgium in recent times, following Farouk Miya who played at Standard Liege and Royal Excel Mouscoron.