In a shocking revelation, Fufa President Moses Magogo admitted offering Uganda Cranes job to Mike Hilary Mutebi.

However, the former Maroons, SC Villa and KCCA coach turned down the offer.

Mutebi, one of the highly rated coaches in the country is currently without a job after leaving KCCA where he won several titles and also led the club to the Caf Confederation and Caf Champions League Group stages.

“I am one of those who wishes to have a Ugandan coach,” Magogo told NBS TV.

“And I think so many of them are moving in that direction. I also believe Mike Mutebi is one of the coaches who has moved to that level.

“He is at an international level, his experience against the Arabs, the South Africans and the Central Africans (is excellent).”

Despite managing the national team in 2004, Mutebi says he isn’t ready for the job.

However, incidentally and I will go on record: we offered him this job and he refused it saying he is not ready for the national team at the moment. Moses Magogo

“So, we continue with the search to make sure we get another human being, (whether) Ugandan or non-Ugandan to take on the job.”

Currently, Abdallah Mubiru is in charge of the team on the interim after Johnathan McKinstry was relieved of his duties.

It remains to be seen whether by the time Uganda takes on Kenya in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.