Multi-tasking in the sports industry has never been an easy job to undertake given the demanding tasks at hand vis-à-vis the time available.

Seldom, personalities who dedicate their lives in active sports struggle to find space and time for other activities altogether.

United Kingdom based footballer Jovan Baganja is one of the rare breeds who has ably balanced a successful education spree with the football career.

Jovan Baganja skips a challenge

Baganja, a central midfielder who can also play as a winger has just graduated from Electrical Engineering from Teesside University.

He joined Teesside University after completing senior six at Vienna College in Namugongo having had his O-Level education at St Mary’s College Kisubi.

Jovan Baganja vies for possession

On how he managed to balance education with the football career, Baganja attributed it to good planning.

“I managed to study and at the same time play football because of good planning and time management. Also, I was focused and determined to excel in both fields” Baganja disclosed.

Jovan Baganja is tackled

Christened as J.V, Baganja has also previously played at Edgars’ Youth Academy, he Vienna College football team, Redcar Athletic Town (2017-2018 Wearside League champions), Teesside University and lately Wolviston Town football club.

Wolviston Town features in the Wearside Football League which is 11th and 12th on the football Pyramid in England and also plays in the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup, Shipowners’ Charity Cup

and League Challenge Cup.

Besides the close ball control, Baganja is good at dribbling and shooting.

His role model is former Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o Fils who inspired him to take on the beautiful game with the dream to play at the highest professional level.

Jovan Baganja (right)

Detailed Profile:

Full names: Jovan Baganja

Jovan Baganja Nick name: J.V

J.V Date of Birth: 22 nd January 2000

22 January 2000 Playing positions: Winger & Attacking central midfielder

Winger & Attacking central midfielder Football career: Edgars Youth, Vienna College team, Redcar Athletic Town, Teesside university men’s, Wolviston Town (Current club)

Edgars Youth, Vienna College team, Redcar Athletic Town, Teesside university men’s, Wolviston Town (Current club) Education: St Mary’s College Kisubi, Vienna College Namugongo, Teesside University

St Mary’s College Kisubi, Vienna College Namugongo, Teesside University Qualification: Bachelors in Electrical Engineering

Bachelors in Electrical Engineering Role model: Samuel Eto’o Fils

Samuel Eto’o Fils Dream in Life: Play at the highest professional football level