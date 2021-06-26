Express FC Coach Wasswa Bbosa wants the 2020/21 season completed sportingly.

The Red Eagles would be the biggest beneficiary if the season is brought to halt as they would claim a seventh league title, their first in over ten years.

However, Bbosa whose side is still in contention in the Stanbic Uganda Cup says ending the campaign without completion would deny his side a league and cup double.

Wasswa Bbosa Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“For us as a club and an individual, I would love the season ended sportingly,” Bbosa told Kawowo Sports. “We are table leaders and I believe we shall win the championship and then in the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup,” he added.

“Ending the season off the pitch would deny us a double which I believe is very possible if we completed the season and I hope the government allows us to play again.”

Football like other sporting events is currently off due to a 42 days lockdown from the President’s directives due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

L-R: Murushid Juuko, Godfrey Lwesibawa and George Senkaaba celebrate one of the goals for Express over BUL (Credit: Express FC Media)

Last season, the season was halted with five games to play in the league and with the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the Round of 16 stage.

Vipers were declared league winners but there was no Uganda Cup winner although KCCA were offered ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.