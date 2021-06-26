2021 Azam Sports Federation Cup:

Biashara United 0-1 Young Africans

Young Africans overcame Biashara United 1-0 during the first semifinal match of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Yacouba Songne netted the lone strike of the evening after a decent assist by Feitoto in the 22nd minute of the game.

The Burkina Faso national raced onto Feitoto’s decent through ball after a wall pass to beat Ugandan goalkeeper Cleo James Ssetuba with a sublime left footed finish on the near post for the all important goal.

Yacouba Songne celebrates after scoring Young African’s only goal against Biashara United (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Biashara United in action Young Africans at the at Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora town (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Young Africans will now face either Simba or Azam who are expected to square off in another last four meeting at Majimaji Stadium in Songea, Ruvuma on Saturday.

Simba is home to Uganda Cranes midfielder Tadeo Lwanga whilst Azam has two Ugandans; goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya and right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada.

Team Line Ups:

Biashara United XI: James Cleo Ssetuba (G.K), Marco Boniphace, Nassib Mpapi, Lenny Kissu, Abdulmajid Mangaro, Ibrahim Nunguri, Ally Mussa, Ramadhan Chombo, Yusuph Athuman, Benson Masige, Deogratius Mafie

Young Africans XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Kibwana Shomari, Adeyum Salehe, Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Zawadi Mauya, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Deus Kaseke, Feisal Salum, Yacouba Songne

Subs: Kabwili, Paul, Said Juma, Fiston, Farid Musa, Ntibazonkiza, Waziri Junior