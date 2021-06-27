Ten years ago today the 27th June 2011, Uganda’s longest serving General Secretary at a single club Edward Luyimbazi Mugalu breathed his last at International hospital Kampala at around 1:00am.

I had travelled with Vipers to Tanzania for the Cecafa club championship and news of his death filtered through on a Monday morning as we were taking breakfast leaving all players devastated.

Many people are in the Jogoo family as administrators, supporters, players, well-wishers name it but none will ever be more SC Villa than late Luyimbazi.

He will never be forgotten by all connected with Uganda’s league record champions for his enormous contribution towards the club since its formation until the time he died.

An architect of the club formation plus all the successes, Luyimbazi succumbed to internal complications that included prostate cancer and a kidney failure.

A requiem mass in his honour was arranged at Christ the King church on Tuesday 28th June 2011 before laying him to rest at Lufunve village in Mukono district on the same day.

Football has had different personalities with huge influence on the game but Luyimbazi’s success story as SC Villa’s Secretary, will never be matched.

The club started as Nakivubo boys in 1975 with the late as the pioneer General Secretary and the club’s trophy haul which began with the 1982 league title, was overseen by Luyimbazi.

His administrative skills saw him do the day to day work of SC Villa right from its formation, promotion to the top tier league and throughout all times until his death.

Under his tenure as the Secretary, he pioneered various innovative techniques as SC Villa won 16 league titles, 8 Uganda cups, 3 Cecafa club championships, runners up placing both in the Africa club championship and CAF cup respectively.

To put records straight, its only SC Villa’s Uganda cup win in 2015 during Ben Misagga’s reign which do not bear Luyimbazi’s contribution as it happened after his passing on.

Throughout his entire life, Luyimbazi served in different categories on the National Football League committee, the Super division clubs Association and acted as a consultant whenever approached on any football related matter.

In his Mpindi clan, the late was a strong pillar on which the football team revolved and despite not having an avalanche of stars, they always competed to the extent of winning the crown 2 times (2006, 2007 shared it with Ngabi).

Further to that, Luyimbazi even expanded wings to Buganda where he was the Bika football tournament Secretary at the time of his death which clearly shows how diligently he served the game.

Though physically gone, we will always treasure the magnificent deeds towards the game and his legacy will forever live on.

May his soul continue to rest in peace.