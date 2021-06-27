What seemed like a challenge prior to the Safari Rally only seems to have spurred Ugandan drivers through the weekend event.

The four Ugandan crews did not give up on being part of the safari rally adventure despite earlier technical frustrations that lead to being reclassified.

Ronald Sebuguzi, Duncan Mubiru, Kepher Walubi and Hassan Alwi were all eager to debut in an African round of world rally championship, however challenges in their technical clearances did not grant them a chance to be categorised under the world rally classes.

They would be classified under the Kenya national rally championship along with Kenyan crews.

After the four day competition, Uganda’s Duncan Mubiru and Omar Mayanja claimed the KNRC class victory. Kenya’s John Nganga who had led for much of the competition retired in the third stage of the final day.

Duncan Mubiru

Ronald Sebuguzi and Anthony Mugambwa finished second to secure a 1-2 for team Uganda.

Ronald Sebuguzi

Kepher Walubi and Siraj Kyambadde finished fourth behind Kenya’s Izharph Mirza.

“I am so happy for this organisation. We were not treated any different regardless of being under national category. We took on same ceremonial podium, same stage and same final podium.

“The treatment made me forget were I wanted to be. And it was a big reason to start preparing earlier for next season,” said Walubi.

Kepher Walubi

Hassan Alwi encountered mechanical mishaps in the third stage of the final day that forced his retirement.