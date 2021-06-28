The long anticipated UEFA Euro 2020 Championship feast of football kicked off on 11 June and DStv has lived up to it’s billing.

With 24 nations and more than 48 games of Europe’s best battling it out, everything that football fans were waiting for has continued to unfold live on the direct broadcast satellite service.

Fans are enjoying dedicated SuperSport football channels, expert commentary and analysis, and the greatest coverage of all the games – live and in HD.

Holes and Schick combine to mortify the dutch as Czech Republic books a spot in the #EURO2020 quarter finals.



Full-time | #NED 0:2 #CZE



#Terikuzikiza pic.twitter.com/KdtJIx7X6P — DStv Uganda (@DStvUganda) June 27, 2021

Wembley Stadium will host the semi finals and final due July 6, 7 and 11 respectively. All action will be live on Supersport with analysis from a mix of soccer personalities and experts.

Showmax Pro subscribers also continue to live stream all matches of the Euro 2020 on their streaming service.

Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.