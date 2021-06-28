The basis and firm foundation of sports development world-over lies under the youth.

Time immemorial, successful transition from one generation to another has been ensured by the initiation of sound youth structures and systems.

Golf in Uganda is blessed to have the African Young Environment Activist (AFRIYEA) programme where budding golfers have been trained the basics of golf, environment protection and conservation among other life skills.

It is through such programmes that six young old Jolly Nyakato, a twin sister to Joy Nyangoma have emerged as promising junior golfers.

Jolly Nyakato swings off during a competitive game of golf

The twins are proud off springs of Tom Balya and Shakilah Kanyunyuzi from the tourism city of Fort Portal.

Nyakato joined golf at the age of 5 but she looks no further other than golf and education.

She has who has already set her dreams on golf seems to be focused on becoming a big star in the very near future under coach and golf professional Robert Happy.

Professional and AFRIYEA Golf Academy coach Robert Happy shows Nyakato how to hold a golf club

Nyakato and the sister are inspired by Tooro Golf Club lady captain Peace Kabasweka and coach Macklin Nsenga.

Isaiah Mwesige, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AFRIYEA describes Nyakato as a fast learner who has already sent shock waves in among her agements.

Mwesige works alongside many passionate youngsters like Mary Kambabazi (a coordinator in environmental conservation), Sunday Christopher (head of innovations) and Peter Nsamba (projects coordinator).

Nyakato is already among the feared players in her age category because of the skills she has acquired in a short time. She is a fast learner, extremely good at grasping what she has been taught (keeping the eyes focused on the ball). As an Academy, we create time for our students to practice what they’ve been taught during the training for we believe practice makes perfect. Isaiah Mwesige, CEO AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Coach Robert Happy Jolly with Jolly Nyakato and twin sister Joy Nyangoma alongside another set of twins

The AFRIYEA academy is determined to bring out the best in Nyakato by instilling in her a high degree of discipline, assertiveness, confidence and tolerance.

“These are Skills that will facilitate her success in the game as well as achieving her dreams” Mwesige adds.

AFRIYEA is for golf, education and environment. The environmental programs include tree planting, environmental debates in schools, environmental story writing, poems, climate smart urban farming among others.

Jolly Nyakato and Joy Nyangoma in a cleaning drive round Fort Portal city

Cleaning exercise by AFRIYEA kids

AFRIYEA Golf Academy is Africa’s Number One Golf academy and the heart of both old and young people in the game of golf.

Former Uganda Amateurs Golf Open winner Stephen Kasaija is the head coach and George Kituku as assistant.

Maurice Barnes with two of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy students holding golf bags. Barnes is the AFRIEYA Board Chairman

Mackline Nsenga and Lillian Koowe head the girls’ department and Counsel Isaac Singura is the legal advisor.

JB Tumusiime, David Mugambwa and Doctor Edward Nyatia are the academy patrons.

Maurice Barnes is the board chairman.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy kids in celebrations after a cleaning exercise in Fort Portal city