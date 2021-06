Africa is the world’s second-largest continent in the world. It is endowed with beauty in all its four corners.

But one country stands out; Kenya.

The East African country lies on the Indian ocean coastline. Further inland is beauty beyond measure.

North West of the Kenya Capital Nairobi is Naivasha. That was the host town of the 2021 Kenya World rally championship Safari Rally.

For 19 years, the world rally championship had eluded Africa.