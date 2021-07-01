Time immemorial, fans have always constituted a big fraction of any sports franchise.

Bar the morale boosting component during competitive games, fans remain a major source of income for a number of sports teams and clubs via revenue collections on entry, sale of club merchandise and regalia as well as playing a major advisory role to the team boards.

Successful sports teams in the world have affluent fans’ leadership wings with the right, visionary, transparent and sound leaders.

It is upon this background therefore that Mbarara City Football Club, a Western Uganda based entity that plays in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League has come up with a strong fans’ leadership department.

The Ankole Lions have confirmed Brtye Biryomumaisho as the fans’ body chairperson.

Brtye Biryomumaisho is chairman of Mbarara City FC fans committee

Biryomumaisho will be assisted by a committed and trusted team that also has William Ahimibisibwe who is the vice chairperson.

Livingstone Mugasha is the secretary for Finance, Ibrahim Sekyanzi (secretary for communication and mobilization) and Mansoor Kasujja as the secretary for transport.

All the aforementioned people were elected unopposed having paid the nomination fees.

The position of secretary general remains vacant and will be filled once a suitable person has been identified.

Passionate Mbarara City fans during a home game at the Kakyeka Stadium

Urgent Must do’s:

This new leadership committee has a mountain of tasks in thy midst in a bid to make Mbarara City Football Club a formidable entity by expanding the fan base.

Among other issues, they are tasked to formulate a new constitution or amend the existing one (if any) specifically for Mbarara City fans, plan for a swearing in ceremony, mobilize more fans with purchase of membership cards, mobilize the female gender, revive the club’s fan base, create a bank account for efficient accountability of funds collected, initiate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cores among other tasks.

Mbarara City is the other Western Uganda based club in Uganda’s top flight division since Tooro United regained promotion.

A section of excited fans at Kakyeka Stadium (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mbarara City FC fans’ leadership committee: