FKF Final 2021:

Gor Mahia 0 (4) – 0 (1) AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia beat traditional arch rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 in post-match penalties during the FKF Cup final played at the Nyayo National stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Normal time of this interesting duel had ended goal-less over 90 minutes in a game with restricted fans because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rupia eluded his marker and hit the crossbar as AFC Leopards got close to breaking the deadlock as early as the fifth minute to the lift the moods of the famous Mashemeji derby.

Tito Okello takes on Shivachi during the game (Credit: Gor Mahia FC Media)

The two sides remained solid for the rest of the minutes before post match penalties were taken to decide the winner.

In the tense but dramatic shoot out; Kenneth Muguma, Clifton Miheso as well as second half substitutes Sydney Ochieng and Sammy Onyango were on target for Gor Mahia past substitute goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade who had replaced John Oyemba on the stroke of full time.

Goalkeeper Mathews Gad saved two penalties from Said Tsuma and captain Isaac Kipyegon as Gor Mahia won the contest 4-1.

Home to Ugandan born players Tito Okello and Fred Nkata, Gor Mahia will now represent Kenya in the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

Tito Okello in action for Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards (Credit: Gor Mahia FC Media)

We are happy and we deserve to win this game. It’s not easy to come from playing many competitions including champions league, premier league and cup. My players, staff and fans deserve this win and it’s important to play in CAF next year too after missing the champions league. Carols Vaz Pinto, Gor Mahia head coach

Gor Mahia players lift head coach Carols Vaz Pinto after their victory over AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi (Credit: Gor Mahia FC Media)

Team Line Ups:

Gor Mahia XI: Mathews Gad (G.K), Frank Odhiambo, Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng, Haron Macharia, Kenneth Muguna, Tito Okello, Abdul Karim, Ernest Wendo, Clifton Miheso

Subs: Caleb, Joachim Oluoch, Fred Nkata, Juma Andrew, John Macharia, Sammy Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Jules Ulimwengu

AFC Leopards XI: John Oyemba (G.K), Collins Shivachi, Lewis Bandi, Senaji, Isaac Kipyegon (Captain), Said Tsuma, Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Brian Bwire Wanyama, Harrison Mwendwa, Rupia

Subs: Ezekiel Owade (G.K), Mudenyu, Washington Munene, Thiongo, Olilo, Shaka, Tmukangula, Marvin, Hansel Ochieng