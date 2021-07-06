The Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) confirmed the postponement of the 2021 Futsal Executive tournament.

“The inaugural Futsal Executive Tournament is hereby pushed to a further date yet to be ascertained. FAU encourages more Corporate companies to register and participate in this tournament whose new event date will be communicated. ” a confirmation read on the FAU website.

The tournament had been scheduled to take place on 3rd July 2021 at the Henry Soccer Arena in Kabalagala, a suburb of Kampala city.

This comes after the suspension of sports activities earlier in June with the institution of a 42 days national wide lockdown.

Hamza Jjunju (FAU chairman) in action during a futsal game at Lugogo Credit: Kawowo Sports

During this planned one day gala, there was a planned professional physiotherapy services courtesy of Ruth Gaylord Hospital.

The event was jointly planned by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU), Sport Edge, Smart Girls Foundation Uganda and Jodana Sports TV.

Already, ten corporate teams and two exhibition sides had confirmed registration.

The teams would be engaged in a 6-aside setting which include a mandatory lady in each team.

The essence of such a tournament would see the corporate family close to the game as well as a platform to network and exercise to keep fit.