International referee Alex Muhabi has officially retired from the beautiful game after 21 years of great service.
For a long time, Muhabi has been contemplating retirement until he made up his mind to retire officially.
Late June 2021, Muhabi wrote to the local football governing body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) informing them of the decision.
On Thursday, 8th July 2021, FUFA notified the public about Muhabi’s decision to retire.
Muhabi retires from active refereeing after 21 years of great service.
He qualified as referee in 2000 and has since officiated in the Uganda Premier League for 16 years.
He has had the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) referee for seven years, handling international matches in the CECAFA tournament, CAF and FIFA sanctioned matches.
Muhabi is a medical doctor by training and leaves a legacy for true professionalism.
He cites his best ever game handled being the 2014 CECAFA clubs’ quarter final derby match between traditional rivals APR and Rayon Sports at the Kigali Regional stadium in Nyamirambo (normal time ended 2 goals apiece).
In this particular game, Mohamed Ibrahim was first assistant and Musa Balikoowa Ngoobi the second assistant with Andrew Othieno as the fourth official.
Domestically, he will live to remember the KCCA versus Vipers clash of 2017 in the Star Times Uganda Premier League.
Alex Muhabi has been a good referee over the years. He has been consistent with great performance on the field of play and has passed every physical fitness test, excelled well via the integrity check. The decision to retire is good and as Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA), we shall nominate him on one of the working committees.Ronnie Kalema, Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) Chairman