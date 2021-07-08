The 42 days country covid19 lockdown has further affected sports, with Uganda that had been set to host continental motocross championship asking for postponement.

The all Nations African championship round (Mxoan) was slated for August 6th – 8th, 2021 at Victoria Raceway Park at Garuga.

As this national lockdown ends on 30thJuly, just a week to the event, the organizers have already requested the continental governing body, FIM Africa to extend the event to a further date like three months later, as the covid wave settles down.

Rides in action during a competitive event Credit: John Batanudde

However, it’s not yet clear if the head of state (Yoweri Kaguta Museveni) will not extend the lockdown at the end of 42days.

“We consulting with FIM Africa on the new date that will be pronounced,” noted Kisitu Mayanja, FMU vice president (motorcycling).

Kisitu Mayanja

Mayanja also doubles as the local jury member to the African commission, explained that, its unfortunate even sponsors are still on fence none coming out yet openly as they target numbers at such big events.

“As a technical arm of the Federation we have played our part, only waiting for FIM to clear us,” further explained Mayanja.

Amongst other things awaiting clearance from FIM, is the rule interpretation involved in the extension of the event.

FIM rule states, continental event shall be held in the month of July or August every year.

Uganda was set to host the continental event in 2020, but did not happen as COVID-19 broke in, and led to initial lockdown globally.

The pandemic has continued to affect sport calendars all around the world.