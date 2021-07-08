In a bid to keep fit and competitive Semka Racing Academy has fielded a team of four riders and two others.

The Ugandan duo, sponsored by Lodges Kylan and Zion will take part in the weekend sixth round of the Kenyan national motocross championship.

The two-day event is set to be held at Jamhuri Park, located in the outskirts of the capital city, Nairobi.

An air borne Jonathan Katende Credit: John Batanudde

Amongst Ugandan riders taking part, are the Katende brothers Miguel and Jonathan.

Others are the Wekesa brothers Kylan and Zion, Jerome Mubiru and Filbert Muwonge son to two-time National rally champion, Susan ‘Super Lady’ Muwonge.

Filbert Muwonge with the mother Susan Muwonge (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

The Lato Milk-sponsored Katende Brothers will be battling Kenyan crème-dela-crème in the Junior classes of mx 65 and 50cc respectively.

Kylan Wekesa who will be riding on Honda 250 model 2020 will compete as guest rider in the combined mx1and mx2.

The little brother of Kylan, Zion will be riding on KTM 65 competing in Mx65Cc class.

Mubiru and Muwonge will be competing in Mx50.

Their last outing in round5, Miguel won Mx65 and Jonathan was second

The duo have been used by their Kenyan counterparts as the bench mark in the 65 and 50cc classes.

(Additional information by FMU media)