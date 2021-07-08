Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) Road map to elections:

Friday, 9 th July 2021 : Nominations for National General Secretary

: Nominations for National General Secretary Monday, 12 th July 2021 : Nominations for President

: Nominations for President Monday, 19 th -21 st July 2021: Elections for National General Secretary and President

Elections for National General Secretary and President Saturday, 24th July 2021: Declaration of Election Results

Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) Electoral Committee has released the detailed road map that will lead to the election of the president and other executive committee members.

This committee is chaired by Charles Bisaaso and Badru Zziwa as Secretary and has set the date for nominations and elections.

Friday 9th July, 2021 is reserved for the nominations of all those to stand on the post of National General Secretary whilst Monday 12th July, 2021 is for the post of President.

Elections of the two (2) posts of President and National General Secretary shall be conducted from Monday 19th to Wednesday 21st July, 2021 through the official email of ULF ludouganda@gmail.com. Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) Secretariat

This will be followed with the declaration of election results on Saturday 24th July, 2021 only by the Electoral Committee.

According to ULF constitution one to be declared as President or National General Secretary even though unopposed shall have obtained a quorum of a third from the delegates and incumbents eligible as voters.

Each district is represented by two delegates plus incumbents as potential electorates (voters) eligible to vote also to be voted that means each club was represented by two persons at district level then two delegates of the district at national level.

Anyone to stand for the post of President or National General Secretary should have a ULF leadership experience for four (4) years either at club or district level also from a club with a valid certificate of registration then a person should have a valid membership card also with two districts recommending.

Hussein Kalule seeks for the final term as Uganda Ludo Federation president

According to ULF constitution the term of office (service) permitted is strictly two consecutive terms of four years that means sitting the President Hussein Kalule plus National General Secretary Faisal Katumba when they stand this time will be serving their second and last terms in office.

According to the constitution, the two posts (President and National General Secretary) are to be elected and thereafter the President elect is to appoint other posts from the elected delegates and eligible incumbents thus present the full cabinet for the Assembly’s approval.

According to the Electoral Committee, this time elections shall be conducted electronically (scientific) through email due to the effect of COVID 19.

At least forty (40) districts will take place in the elections. These will send in two delegates per district.

Three associations for special interest groups; Referees, Team coaches and players will also be represented.

Erisa Ssentamu and Edward Ssewanyana are the two delegates for referees.

The team coaches’ delegates are Steven Ssemambo and Mulongo Wasswa Dagilila whilst the players’ delegates are Huzaifa Matovu and Jane Nansamba.

The Uganda Ludo Federation board of trustees has six people; Charles Bisaaso, Badru Zziwa, Siraje Mabirizi, Ssalongo Rashid Kyeyune Mbabaali, Eshaka Bukulu Ssegujja and Stephen Sserwadda.