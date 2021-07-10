Uganda has been invited to Spain for a football showcase project for young and talented football players.

Fast sprouting sport management group; FestoWeb made the revelation on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

This is a historical opportunity for young and talented football players in Uganda under a code name “Team Fundi” to attend a show case in Spain, just like the motto; “We build bridges to create a reality of prosperous and disciplined Youth”. Herbert Ella Angura, one of the project overseers

“Team Fundi” will play three professional games in Segunda B over the 12 days’ duration.

All games will be played at the Estadio Municipal, Guillermo Amor Av Ciudad Deportiva and Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

The training camp in Spain for Uganda Select Team Fundi will be based in Al Faz Del PI.

The show case has been advertised extensively with over 200 clubs in Spain and Europe.

Expected at the show case are also international scouts and football intermediaries from 12 other countries.

A select team of 22 players and 8 officials has been selected across all regions of the Uganda based on a strict criteria of age, merit and availability.

This show case is a result of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s direct interest in the promotion of sports as envisioned in the NRM Manifesto 2021-2026, tagged “Securing Your Future”.

The project is “Youth for International football”, officially launched on 28th November 2020 at the picturesque Elgon view playground in Tororo.

In attendance was Captain Mike Mukula, Hon Richard Todwong, Hon. Fred Angura and Hon Emmanuel Dombo, among others.

The project aims to empower the youth through their footballing skills and connect football talent to the professional soccer playing opportunity globally.

Uganda is directly to benefit through citizen economic enhancement and remittances of players.

FestoWeb appreciates The Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni who has embraced the event and provided invaluable guidance and support.

FestoWeb Sports Management through Intermediary Angura Ella Herbert and its official working partner GGFI Glasman Group Football International are the main coordinators and expect this event shall be an annual activity to expose our great talent to the world.

FestoWeb envisions over the next 3-5 years Uganda should have its 1st talented players playing in the 5 biggest football leagues and should qualify to play in the World Cup based on talent development and retention.

“All our players have been vaccinated for COVID 19 thanks to the Ministry of Health and are expected into camp in the next week. Those players who are not part of the U 23 CECAFA team are currently training individually ready to join camp. FestoWeb acknowledges the collaboration with FUFA and Uganda Tourism Board in making this event a strategic opportunity to not only promote football but also promote Uganda as a great Tourist destination. This project if well-handled is set to benefit the individual clubs, FUFA, Government and the players” Engura disclosed.

Retired Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango and Vipers’ striker Yunus Sentamu will be available as role models to the young players.

Hon. Fredrick Angura and Solomon Ossiya are overseeing the project on behalf of his Excellency.

Francois Glasman, the CEO of GGFI Glasman Group

The initiative is in partnership with Glasman Group Football International (GGFI).

For starters, GGFI operates in 12 European countries. It is all about educating, developing, showcasing, creating, representing and innovating the beautiful game of football.

GGFI, it’s subsidiary organizations and brands have catered to the world of Football for well over 60 years with success stories of making a great difference in the sports and entertainment industry.

The IFSOE International Football School of Excellence is one of their brands and are also set to open in Kampala city, Uganda.