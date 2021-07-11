Ugandan athlete Halimah Nakaayi broke the women’s 800m national record while setting a personal best at the EBS Herculis meeting in Monaco.

Nakaayi posted 1:58.03 to make 7th place behind British winner Laura Muir (1:56.73) and compatriot first runner up Reekie Jemma (1:56.96).

The race was executed at blistering pace and about five athletes registered personal bests (PB); Laura, Jemma, Nakaayi, fourth placed USA’s Grace Kate and France’s Lamote Renelle.

Winnie Nanyondo, another Ugandan runner finished fourth in the 1500m race that was won by Kenyan star Faith Kipyegon.

Faith upstaged world champion Sifan Hassan who led the race behind the pacemaker from the beginning by kicking hard in the final straight to overtake her.

Kipyegon ran 3:51.07, a Kenyan record and the fourth fastest time in history. Hassan finished runner up in 3:53.60, with Freweyni Hailu third in a personal best of 3:56.28.

"I thought I could run faster than that. I knew Sifan was going for a fast race and my goal was to run a fast race here too."



Nakaayi has impressed for Uganda – winning gold in the 800m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, Nanyondo also claiming 800m bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.