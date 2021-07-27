Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has officially announced the arrival of midfielder Alex Emmanuel Wasswa.

The official announcement was made via the club’s official website barely 24 hours after his former club, SC Villa officially confirmed his departure.

Wasswa is a former Uganda Premier League winner with Vipers, a feat he achieved as a teenager.

He has since played for Nkumba University in the University Football League (UFL), Ndejje University (Uganda Premier League) and lately at Sports Club Villa.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa is now officially a KCCA player (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Wasswa has since expressed gratitude upon joining KCCA.

“I am excited having joined KCCA.I want to contribute to the success of this great club” he noted.

Wasswa was also part of the Uganda Sand Cranes team that played at the first ever AFCON beach soccer championship in Senegal.

His father, Salongo Kayizzi is a former Uganda Cranes International who also played at Uganda Airlines, Manhattan among others.

KCCA has also signed left back Brian Majwega, striker Brian Kayanja and Masaza Cup MVP Arafat Usama.

The club has let go left back Moses Kalanzi, utility player Filbert Obenchan and will also lose goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.