Midfielder Yassar Mugerwa was officially unveiled at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club on Wednesday, 28th July 2021.

The club announced to the public that Mugerwa had signed a three year employment contract having excelled in the medicals.

The midfielder returns to domestic football after five years away in South Africa (Orlando Pirates) and lately Ethiopia (St George, Fassil Kenema and Shire).

In his maiden interview, he revealed his delight returning to the country and wants to utilize the opportunity as a stepping stone to returning to national team football as well as restoring KCCA’s football legacy.

Yassar Mugerwa during his unveiling at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in Kampala (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

“I am so excited to be back home at KCCA. I am eyeing KCCA’s glory once again. I am happy to reunite with my former teammate Denis Iguma and manager Morley Byekwaso. I have too much respect for the manager and I believe we shall have a good working relationship” Mugerwa told KCCA FC television.

Yassar Mugerwa interview on KCCA FC T.V ( Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Mugerwa is a midfielder comfortable of executing defensive and offensive roles in equal measure.

He kick-started his career at Nateete based Super Cubs before joining Nkumba University in the Buganda regional and second division (FUFA Big League).

He was signed by Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) and later left for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

From URA, he was signed by PSL entity Orlando Pirates for a season before he returned to East Africa in Ethiopia.

In Ethiopia, he played at the country’s most successful club St George.

A day earlier, KCCA also officially unveiled another midfielder Emmanuel Alex Wasswa who was secured from rivals Sports Club Villa.

The Kasasiro lads also engaged right back Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City) and 2020 Masaza most valuable player Arafat Usama.

The club has already indicated the release of utility player Filbert Obenchan and left back Moses Kalanzi with high prospects of letting go their captain Charles Lukwago who has been officially requested by Ethiopia’s St.George.