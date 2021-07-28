CECAFA U-23 Cup (Classification Cup):

Uganda 2-1 Eritrea

Uganda U-23 national football team (The Kobs) beat Eritrea to finish fifth during the 2021 Cecafa U-23 Challenge Cup at the Bahir Dar International Stadium on Wednesday, 28th July.

Najib Yiga and Steven Desse Mukwala scored a goal apiece in either half for the second victory of Uganda at the Championship.

Yonatan Teketse scored the consolation for Eritreans on the stroke of full time.

Steven Sserwadda takes on an Eritrean player during the classification match on Wednesday in Bahir Dar (Credit: FUFA Media)

Yiga gave Uganda the lead with six minutes to the end of the opening stanza as the Kobs bossed the first 45 minutes 1-0.

This was Yoga’s second goal in the championship after his strike against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the first classification match.

Mukwala doubled the lead in the 71st minute as Uganda built a 2 goal lead.

Like Yiga, this was Mukwala’s second goal in the tournament.

Eritrea pulled back a goal in the 89th minute through Teketse who beat goalkeeper Charles Lukwago to give the game a worthy tense finish.

Uganda held the lead to pull off their second victory that sees them end 5th.

Eritrea completed in the 6th place.