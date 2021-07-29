Sports Club Villa has confirmed the release of a couple of their players through a media release.

Out of contract left back Derrick Ndahiro, defender Harisheh Asuman Kihogo as well as forwards Faizal Muwawu and Fahad Badiro have been let out.

Asuman Harishe

Former vice captain Alex Emmanuel Wasswa mutually terminated his employment contract and has since departed for rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa celebrates a goal at SC Villa

Granted permission to transfer

The club has given permission to three of their players to transfer to the clubs of their choices.

These include left back; Andrew Kiwanuka, defender Nasser Lukwago and goalkeeper Saidi Keni.

Token of thanks:

As a way of appreciating the players who have duly served the 16 time Uganda Premier League record champions, the club has lauded these players and wish them fruitful deliberations.

The club takes this opportunity to thank the departing players for their service to the club and wishes them well in their future. You will always be a part of the SC Villa family. SC Villa Statement

In the same vein the club management has also confirmed that they are beefing up their squad in preparation for the 2021 – 2022 season.

“We are negotiating personal terms with other players and transfer fees with other clubs to acquire more players to strengthen the first team squad” the club statement added.

The Jogoos have already confirmed the arrival of 2020 Masaza Cup top scorer Charles Bbaale, a left footed forward who scored 8 goals in last season’s Masaza Cup tournament.

Bbaale was also involved in the promotion of Mbarara based regional club Terrazo and Tiles to the FUFA Big League (second division).

Unfortunately, Terrazo and Tiles was demoted to the third tier after a single season in the FUFA Big League.

Of late, Bbaale was attached to Kampala Junior Team (KJT) who had loaned him to Kajjansi United.