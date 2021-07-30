Manager Morley Byekwaso has included three newcomers in KCCA’s traveling team for the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

Forward Brian Kayanja, midfielder Yassar Mugerwa and left back Brian Majwega all make the team despite the short notice preparations.

The team flies out aboard Air Tanzania on Friday afternoon.

The national team contingent that has been taking part in the CECAFA challenge cup in Ethiopia will join the squad on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

John Revita and striker Brian Aheebwa who had been injured for a long time make the trip.

KCCA is in Group B alongside Burundi champions Le Messager Ngozi, Azam FC and Zanzibar’s KMKM FC.

Traveling Delegation:

Goalkeepers: Ali Mwirusi, Matovu Hassan

Defenders: John Revita, Brian Majwega, Samuel Kato, Jurua Hassan, Denis Iguma, Moses Aliro, Achai Herbert, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo

Midfielders:

Yassar Mugerwa, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Ashraf Mugume, Samson Kigozi, Gift Ali, Juma Balinya, Bright Anukani, Andrew Kawooya

Forwards: Charles Lwanga, Brian Kayanja, Brian Aheebwa, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Julius Poloto.

Technical team:

Morley Byekwaso (Manager), Richard Malinga (Assistant Coach), Saka Mpiima (Assistant Coach), Moses Oloya (Goal Keepers Coach), Felix Ayobo (Fitness Coach) ,Ivan Ssewanyana (Team Doctor), Emma Tusuubira (Physiotherapist)

Officials:

Kirunga Michael (Team Administrator), Magero Moses Mwanje (Public Relations Officer), Ivan Turyatunga (Media Officer)