Uganda Premier League entity, Police Football Club has confirmed the release of five players as preparations for the 2021/22 season continue.

The Cops confirmed that right back Denis Rukundo, striker Henry Kisekka, Bashir Kabuye, Musa Matovu and Edward Kiryowa have all left the club.

“The management of Police Football Club has mutually agreed to part ways with five players gearing up for a competitive 2021/2022 season,” reads a statement from the club.

“We thank them for their tireless efforts of seeing the club maintain a household name in Ugandan football and wish them the best in their next endavours.”

Rukundo has already agreed terms with AS Kigali of Rwanda, joining them on a two-year deal.

It should be noted that the former KCCA FC and Maroons FC player has featured in Rwanda two years ago, playing at APR FC before joining Police FC.

Journeyman Kisekka had only joined the 2005 Champions in February this year but his stint at the club has been cut short despite signing a one-year deal.

Kabuye, Kiryowa and Matovu have always been fringe players, getting limited playing time and thus the club decided to let go of the trio.

The Cops who finished 6th last term are also still engulfed in the fight to tie down coach Abdallah Mubiru to a new contract amid interests from URA FC.