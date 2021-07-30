Ugandan middle distance athletes Winnie Nanyondo and Halima Nakayi have eased into the Women’s 800m semifinals at Tokyo Olympics.

Nanyondo finished second in the first heat in 2:02.02, barely a second behind race winner Renelle Lamote of France.

Meanwhile, world champion Nakaayi finished fourth in fast-paced Heat 2 and advances to the semifinals as one of the next fastest six across the six heats.

Nakaayi’s 2:00.92 puts her second on the list of the six fastest out the field qualification places.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, July 31 starting at 2:50pm (EAT).