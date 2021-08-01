Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club has officially unveiled stylish left footed playmaker Arafat Usama.

The 20 year old attacker was publicly revealed on Sunday, 1st August 2021 during the club’s weekly TV show.

Usama was accorded with a three year employment contract embedded by an option to extend upon satisfactory performance.

The former St Mary’s S.S student thus becomes the fifth club signing this summer joining the likes of left back Brian Majwega, forward Brian Kayanja as well as midfielders Emmanuel Alex Wasswa and Yassar Mugerwa.

Usama joins from Buganda regional side Kajjansi United having also played at Mbale Tigers and CRO.

He brings trickery, directness and creativity to the KCCA offensive department.

Arafat Usama shows off the KCCA jersey during his unveiling (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Born and raised in Mbale City, Usama hails from a footballing family as his elder brother, Ismael Watenga is now a professional goalkeeper at South Africa’s PSL outfit Chippa United and Uganda Cranes.

Last year, Usama was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Masaza Cup as he won bronze with Busiro, behind Buddu and eventual winners Gomba.

He is represented by Denis Namanya of Prosper Sports Agency.