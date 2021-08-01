Haruna Niyonzima has re-joined AS Kigali from Tanzania giants Young Africans.

The experienced Amavubi stars midfielder returns to the Rwanda Premier League side barely a year after he left.

The news of his return was confirmed by the club on their official social platforms.

We are delighted to announce @niyonzimaharuna is joining the club Welcome back in As Kigalii#Citizens pic.twitter.com/7xVOzQqZnk — AS KIGALI (@AS_KigaliFC) July 30, 2021

Niyonzima who has over 104 caps on the Rwanda national team previously played for AS Kigali in 2019 after joining from Simba SC but returned to Tanzania and joined Yanga last year.

AS Kigali continue to re-energize their squad ahead of the new season and have also acquired the services of Police right back Denis Rukundo.

Last season, the Rwanda side eliminated Uganda’s KCCA from the Caf Confederation Cup.