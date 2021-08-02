CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 (Group A):

Express (Uganda) 1-0 Atlabara (South Sudan)

A ten man Express Football Club edged South Sudan’s Atlabara 1-0 in the group A of the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 at the Azam Sports Complex (Chamazi) on Monday evening.

Forward Erick Kenzo Kambale scored the precious goal in the opening five minutes.

Kambale scored a penalty on the fifth minute.

Express completed the game with 10 men following a sending off for midfielder Abel Eturude for a foul on Ernadez Tera in the 69th minute.

New kid on the block Joseph Akandawanaho earned his long awaited debut in the 66th minute when he was introduced for Godfrey Lwesibawa who had been cautioned earlier.

Express debutant goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa was impressive on the evening.

Mutakubwa executed a finger-tip save to deny Simon Obligi in the 72nd minute.

A minute later, John Byamukama replaced Martin Kizza.

Express is now joint top of group A.

This contest will be followed by Messager Ngozi from Burundi up against the Islanders KMKM at 6:30 PM in group B.

Defending champions KCCA will take on Azam at 9 PM during another group B match.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Enock Walusimbi, Arthur Kiggundu, Issa Muzeeyi Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Yaya Kakooza, Erick Kenzo Kambale, Charles Musiige, Martin Kizza

Subs: Denis Otim (G.K), Denis Mubuya, John Byamukama, Joseph Akandwanaho, Ivan Mayanja, Muzamiru Mutyaba, George Senkaaba

Head coach: Wasswa Bbossa

Atlabara XI:

Lukas Lucheri (G.K), Abdelkarim Mutawakil, Stephen Mamur, Chanf Buay, Terra Ernandez, Peter Makoi, Jimmy Apolo, Simon Obligi, Karlo Muyang, John Justin, Jimmy Apollo

Subs: Khon Mawen (G.K), Morris Sunday, James Emmanuel

Head coach: Atit Monydeng