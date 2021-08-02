Uganda’s long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei clinched the July 2021 Fortebet Real Stars Award.

Cheptegei was recognized for the silver medal won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during the 10,000m finale at the Olympic Stadium.

He beat fellow countryman Jacob Kiplimo alongside 800m and 1500m Olympic semifinalist Winnie Nanyondo for the accolade that comes forth with money.

Jacob Kiplimo (right) hugs Joshua Cheptegei after the 10,000m race in Japan at the 2020 Olympic Games Credit: Christel Saneh

Athlete representative on the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Ali Ngaimoko received the accolade on behalf of Cheptegei who is still in Japan for the 5000 metre race.

This award was handed over by the Real Stars Awards Executive Director Isaac Mukasa at Route 256 Restaurant in Kampala on Monday, 02 August 2021.

National sprinter Ali Ngaimoko shows off Joshua Cheptegei at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala

“Joshua Cheptegei is humbled for the award given to him. It will surely be a motivating factor coming to the 5000 metre race semi-finals on Tuesday.” Ngaimoko disclosed to the media.

Meanwhile, Uganda Lady Cranes player Faith Namugga won the rugby accolade, beating teammate and skipper Peace Lekuru and Rugby Cranes star Adrian Kasiito.

“This award comes as a total surprise. I thank the organizers and create goes to the sponsors” Namugga stated.

The crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba were rewarded unopposed for the best in the motorsport catergory for finishing third in the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) rally of Tanzania.

“The award motivates the entire crew to prepare well ahead of the Zambian rally coming in September. We are humbled and urge more sponsors to join the promotion of sports” a calm Nasser, who was flanked by his co-driver Katumba noted.

Uganda National basketball player Arthur Kaluma took home the basketball award ahead of Eric Rwahire and Ishmail Wainwright.

The different winners of the July Fortebet Real Stars awards alongside comedian Alex Muhangi (brand ambassador of Foretbet Uganda)

These awards have been held since 2018 and are meant to recognize and reward sporting excellence.

They are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency and bankrolled by betting firm Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Restaurant.

Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director Real Stars Sports Agency

Mukasa, the Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director was humbled by the work of the sportsmen as well as the media who highlight their deeds.

“We are humbled by the effort of the sportsmen to excel and compete. In the same vein, the sponsors and media (print, broadcast and audio) who highlight their achievements take the due credit” Mukasa noted.

The awarding for the best in August 2021 will be held at the start of September.