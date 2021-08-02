Creative midfielder Allan Kizza Brian has been heavily linked to Libya’s top tier outfit Al Nasr Sports Club, an entity based in Benghazi city.

Kizza is currently a free agent after his employment contract at Burundi’s reigning champions Messager Ngozi ran down late June.

Before the Libyan link, a couple of clubs in Rwanda and Tanzania had also openly expressed interest in the left footed midfielder.

Allan Brian Kizza in action for Messanger Ngozi

Kizza’s manager, a one Samuel revealed the development to Kawowo Sports on Monday, 02 August 2021.

“Negotiations are on-going and there are key positives coming out at least in the coming days.” Samuel spoke to Kawowo Sports.

Kizza won two Burundi Premier League titles with Messager Ngozi where he also played the CAF Champions league last season.

Allan Kizza Brian with the trophy

The Ngozi city based club has also been entangled with him with a prospect of convincing him to renew the contract, at least for another season.

Kizza is a former Uganda U-20 international who has since played for the country’s most successful football club, SC Villa.

He also featured for Express, Entebbe and army side, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) before switching for the murky semi-final waters in Burundi with Messager Ngozi.

Besides the play-making antics as he delivers the defence splitting passes, Kizza is also blessed with awesome dribbling abilities and an odd strong shot on target, typical of most left footed players world-over.

He is tight-lipped about his next move as he preferred to keep the cards closer to his chest.

Allan Brian Kizza during his unveiling ceremony at Le Messager De Ngozi FC

For starters, Al Nasr Sports, Cultural and Social Club is also refered to as “Alfahama”.

It was founded in 1954 and is stationed in Benghazi city.

They host their home matches at the 10,550 seater Martyrs of February stadium in the same city, managed by Fawzi Al Issawi.

They have won the Libya Premier League thrice in 1987, 2002 and lately 2017-18; coming second four times in 1977-78, 1983-84 and 2001-2002.

Al Nasr has three Libyan Cup trophies won in 1997, 2003 and 2010 with one Libya Super Cup (2018).