Former Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Issa Hayatou has been banned from all football-related activity for a period of one year.

The FIFA Ethics Committee after investigations found the 74-year old guilty of breaching the 15th article of its Code of Ethics.

Hayatou who served as CAF President for 29 years up to 2017 according to findings was at fault for entering into an agreement with French company Lagardère Sports over the media and marketing rights for CAF competitions including Africa Cup of Nations, African Nations Championship, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Super Cup among others.

The FIFA Ethics Committee states that “Hayatou breached his duty of loyalty by entering into an agreement which was anti-competitive and caused financial and reputational damage to CAF.

“It should be noted that in 2015, CAF signed a 12-year deal with Lagardére Sports worth $1 billion, coming into effect in 2017.

This would later be terminated in November 2019 under the reign of Ahmad Ahmad as CAF President.

Hayatou and his former secretary general Hicham El Amrani were previously each ordered to pay $27.9 million (£21.9 million/€24.7 million) by the Egyptian Economic Court in 2018 in relation to the deal.

The ruling means Hayatou is banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level for one year and will pay a fine of $33,000.