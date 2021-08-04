CECAFA Kagame Cup (2021): Group A

Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi) 1-1 Express (Uganda)

Express Football Club squandered the lead to earn a point with Nyasa Big Bullets during a 1-all Cecafa Kagame Cup group A contest at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam on Wednesday.

Express captain Enock Walusimbi (right) with his counterpart from Nyasa Big Bullets with the match officials (Credit: Express FC Media)

Muzamiru Mutyaba’s earlier strike was neutralized by Chiukepo Msowoya’s second half equaliser as the two sides shared the spoils.

Mutyaba gave the Red Eagles the lead on five minutes burying home a well delivered cut back by Godfrey Lwesibawa.

Idana Chimwene shot to the upright five minutes later to deny the Malawian side the equaliser on 10 minutes.

The newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions took the lead by the mandatory half time break.

Msowoya beat goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa from close range for the equaliser in the 65th minute.

Action between Express and Nyasa Big Bullets at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam (Credit: Express FC Media)

There were no further goals for the two sides as the final score read 1-1.

Express got to four points and lead group A following the earlier 1-0 win against South Sudan’s Atlabara in the opener.

Express XI Vs Nyasa Big Bullets (Credit: Express FC Media)

Nyasa Big Bullets XI Vs Express

Nyasa Big Bullets now has two points from two matches played having also drawn 1-all against hosts Young Africans.

Meanwhile, Young Africans play Atlabara in the second game on Wednesday at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium.

The final group A games will witness Young Africans against Express as Nyasa Big Bullets take on Atlabara.