Kickboxer Hamza “General Fungu” Keeya has bragged about possessing fire power and energy to knock down motor-mouthed Moses Golola.

Keeya who is known as “General Fungu” in the kickboxing fraternity has requested to fight Golola to prove his words.

Hamza “General Fungu” Keeya in action against James Majok at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

His request comes in the wake of Golola’s exhibition fight against South Sudan’s James Majok held in Juba last Friday (South Sudan’s Martyrs’ Day).

General Fungu’s last fight had come in April 2017 against the same Majok with the Ugandan winning.

“I have always requested for a fight with Moses Golola but he has been dodging me.” I was disappointed to see him lose to an amateur like Majok. I always see him saying that he is the best in the country that is a lie let him fight me and see who is the real fighter. Golola is just a comedian not a fighter and those he has beaten are past their best. His strength is talking but not fighting.” General Fungu observed.

General Fungu raises his hands after beating James Majok

Moses Golola after the fight against James Majok in South Sudan

In a comical style, Golola has responded to General Fungu’s request as baseless and does not hold ground.

“First of all, who is that Keeya? Mbu General Fungu! Is he Ugandan or what? He has no moral authority to fight me. I am a world champion. Has he ever fought and where is the documentation? I am undisputed.” Golola replied.

General Fungu fights the K1 style.

He has lost once in the nine fights engaged.

Should Golola finally accept General Fungu’s pleas, this will be a fight to wait.