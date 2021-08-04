Meddy Kyeyune (middle) signs the employment contract

Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club has confirmed the capture of midfielder Meddy Kyeyune.

Kyeyune signs as a free agent having also played at the same club in the 2019/2020 season.

That season, Kyeyune featured in two games for Soltilo Bright Stars, scoring against Onduparaka and also faced Police.

Soltilo Bright Stars CEO Mathias Mugwanya hands over contract to Meddy Kyeyune

He beefs up Soltilo Bright Stars at a time they had also let out of goalkeeper Godwin Kiwanuka Bbule, Joseph Akandanahwo and forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte.

Kiwanuka’s contract expired and it was not renewed; and so did Ssekamatte’s whilst left footed attacker Akandanahwo was sold to Express.

This will be the second time that Kyeyune will feature at Soltilo Bright Stars.

He expressed his delight upon his second home coming.

“I am excited to join Soltilo Bright Stars to finish the work I had started 2 years ago. I am looking forward to work with the coaches to take the club to the greater heights” Kyeyune disclosed.

Meanwhile, Soltilo Bright Stars is negotiating with a couple of other players to reinforce their squad in preparation for the 2021-2022 season.