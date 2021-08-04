Uganda’s middle-distance runner Peruth Chemutai has won the country its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The fast-paced athlete crossed the finish line first in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase race, posting a time of 9:01:45 which is a national record over that distance.

In second place, Courtney Frerichs of the United States of America (USA) took silver as Hyvin Kiyeng picked Bronze.

Peruth Chemutai

Uganda’s golden girl Peruth Chemutai (R) and bronze medalist Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya

Chemutai out-sprinted American Frerichs with 250 meters to go and win comfortably.

This is the third medal for Uganda at the games in Tokyo after Joshua Cheptegei (silver) and Jacob Kiplimo (bronze) in the 10,000m.

By and large, this is Uganda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal among the females and the third overall since 1956.

John Akii-Bua won gold in the 400m hurdles race during the 1972 games which was followed by marathoner Stephen Kiprotich in 2012.