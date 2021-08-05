CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 (Group B):

KMKM (Zanzibar) 0-1 KCCA (Uganda)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club recorded a slim 1-0 victory at the Azam Sports Complex on Thursday, 5th August 2021.

Herbert Achai was the hero with the lone strike coming on the 20th minute.

Achai combined well with Brian Aheebwa and Ashraf Mugume before he squeezed the ball on the near post.

There were no further goals in the game as KMKM remained defensive, and so did KCCA who granted goalkeeper Ali Mwerusi his first start ahead of Hassan Muyomba Matovu.

Having lost the opener 2-0 to hosts Azam, KCCA recovered swiftly to record maximum points in their first victory of the tournament.