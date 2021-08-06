World over, football intermediaries (agents) have had a great impact in the growth of the beautiful game.

Their immense contribution entails a link-way of players to the respective clubs of their making or choice.

East Africa’s outspoken football intermediary Patrick Gakumba is a remarkable figure who has done the tasks at hand to perfection.

Patrick “Super Manager” Gakumba

He is tagged as “super manager” by various personalities across the divide.

Gakumba is jovial, passionate about his job, articulate, aggressive, smart, sincere and multilingual for his ability to speak a couple of languages with fluency as French, English, Kinyarwanda, Swahili, Runyankole and Luganda.

He asserts that being open minded has helped him in the jurisdiction of the work tasks at hand.

Always on the job: Patrick Gakumba on duty

Intermediary work requires a network of friends, patience, hard-work and be open. I have managed to combine all these attributes to perfection and do the work without fear or favour. Patrick Gakumba, Footballers’ Intermediary

Patrick “Super Manager” Gakumba

Multi-talented:

Besides being a players’ intermediary, Gakumba is a former teacher, a self-styled businessman, the general manager of Professional Sports Talents Boss (PSTB), a Speranza Waragi brand ambassador and an active musician.

Super Lady by Super Manager (2 Ten) – Video of Super Manager – Big Talent

His latest hit “Sexy Lady” under the Heavy Kick production has already captured 37,385 views on YouTube account Super Manager – Big Agent since it was premiered on 4th July 2021.

His artist name tag is “2 Ten (Super Manager)” as he is also known as “The Konyine Boy” and “Mutoto wa Mungu” and the “Ambassador of the Ghetto – the brother from another mother”.

Patrick Gakumba is also the Speranza brand ambassador which supplements his income

Meddie Kagere (left) puts pen to paper at Simba Sports Club with his agent, Patrick Gakumba Credit: K.S

Gakumba manages a number of footballers to include; Meddie Kagere, Allan Brian Kizza, Jacques Tuyisenge, Mugisha among others.

To prove that he is a typical contemporary and dot-com manager, Gakumba is active across all the different means via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and he deservedly brags as the “King of YouTube”.

Allan Kizza and Steven Mugisha Nesta show off the Burundi Super League trophy. Gakumba manages both players

Patrick “Super Manager” Gakumba

Remarkable Quotes by Patrick Gakumba:

Time is always right to do the right thing

From nowhere to everywhere because of God

Wanting to be someone else is a waste of who you are

Tough times never last but tough people do

Be nice to everyone because everyone is important in your life

If you cannot fight me, then join me

The difficulty does not mean impossible but means working hard to achieve