The Uganda minister of State for Sports Hon. Hamson Denis Obua has urged the Government of Japan for continuous investment in Uganda especially in the development of sports amenities (facilities) in the country.

I wish to appreciate the cordial working relationship and cooperation for the Government of Uganda and Japan in the fields of education, sports, agriculture, trade, technology, trade and infrastructure. I humbly call upon the Government of Japan to invest more in Uganda Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, State Minister of Sports

Obua was speaking after the successful bilateral meeting with His Excellency Milan Hidehiro, the parliamentary vice Minister of Japan for Education, Culture, Sports Science and Technology in Japan on Friday 6th August 2021.

The Honourable minister was accompanied by chairman National Council of Sports (NCS) and president of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) Dr. Donald Rukare, outgoing commissioner Physical Edication and Sports in the Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) Lameck Omara Apitta, the General Secretary National Council of Sports Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the PA/S MoES Gunter Lange and Shadrach from the Embassy of Uganda in Tokyo Japan.

Hon Obua also informed his counterpart in Japan that the Government of Uganda is looking forward for further cooperation and support.

This support is targeted towards quality multi-purpose sports infrastructure development based on the Japan’s quality infrastructural model.

Hon. Obua’s concern and pleas about infrastructural development in Uganda comes at the opportune timing when the country is crying for facilities; a prerequisite of building and developing more sportsmen and women.

He also hinted on Japan’s assistance in further strengthening Physical Education and Sports sector in Uganda based on the participatory approach based on the parish development model.

Honourable Obua, the leader of delegation for team Uganda at the 2020 Toyko Olympic Games also lauded the Government of Japan for their excellent hospitality and organization of the Olympics currently going on in Tokyo Japan.

Uganda has so far won three medals coming to the final events where the country has participants (5000m, 1500m and Marathon).

Peruth Chemutai’s gold in 15000m steeple chase was also joined by Joshua Cheptegei’s silver and Jacob Kiplimo (bronze) in the 10,000m event.

