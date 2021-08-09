Jinja-based club Bidco Uganda Limited Football (BUL FC) continues to beef up its squad ahead of the new season by adding several players.

The latest addition is winger Ivan Wani who has been confirmed by the club on Monday.

“Our fifth signing is Ivan Wani from Busoga United,” BUL FC confirmed via their Social media platforms.

The South Sudanese International who can also play as a left-back joins BUL FC from arch-rivals Busoga United FC.

Wani came through the ranks at Jinja Secondary School, featuring for them in the Copa Coca Cola Championships.

He was part of the school team that won the 2017 National Post Primary Championship in Masaka, eventually emerging as the Most Valuable Players.

He then signed for Maroons FC where he played for one season before moving to Busoga United FC.

Wani becomes the fifth signing for BUL FC joining goalkeepers Saidi Keni and Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

The others are former Busoga United FC skipper George Kasonko and striker Ibrahim Nsimbe from relegated MYDA FC.