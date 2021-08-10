The third and final delegation of the Uganda Olympics team that took part in the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games in Japan has safely returned home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The last batch included all the three Uganda’s medalists; Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei (5000m gold medal and 10,000m silver), Peruth Chemutai (3000 m steeple chase gold) as well as Jacob Kiplimo (10,000m bronze).

Business at Entebbe International Airport came to a standstill as the medalists, other athletes and team officials disembarked from the plane.

Olympic medalist Joshua Cheptegei revels in the moment with his two medals upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport

As the eagerly awaited members went through the routine and mandatory immigration process, the awaiting people who included Government officials, parents, respective officials from various sports associations and federations, Uganda Tourism Board officials, friends, airport staff and the media were all keen to receive the heroes and heroines.

Sadly, media was kept a distance from the athletes pending the official state luncheon by His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta and the first lady at Kololo Independence Grounds on Wednesday, 11th August 2021.

John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher EducationMinister John Chrizestom Muyingo received the delegation on behalf of the Government.

The entire delegation was accorded VVIP reception.

Olympic medalists Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo show off the medals in a motorcade procession to Kampala city

The three medalists were each granted a special open roofed car as they wore their medals for all to see in a public procession from Entebbe International Airport to the capital city, Kampala.

Thunderous applause greeted the athletes as they drove to Kampala, often pausing to wave and many took their pictures using cameras and cell phones.

Uganda’s three medalists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics show off their medals at Entebbe International on the way to Kampala city. They will be hosted to a state luncheon on Wednesday alongside other members of the delegation

The first group arrived on Thursday, 5th August 2021 with the second batch coming three days later before the final group on Tuesday.

The head of state will host the entire delegation at a welcome luncheon to be held at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on Wednesday, 11th August 2021.

Joshua Cheptegei excited upon return from the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan where he won two medals (gold and silver)

Uganda was represented by 25 sportsmen and women in athletes, swimming, boxing and rowing.

Thirteen of these were women and rest men.

Team Uganda Delegation:

Athletics:

Esther Chebet, Sarah Chelangat, Albert Chemutai, Prisca Chesang, Ronald Musagala, Winnie Nanyondo, Halima Nakaayi, Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Oscar Chelimo, Stephen Kissa, Peruth Chemutai, Mercyline Chelangat, Immaculate Chemutai, Juliet Chekwel, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemongesi, Fred Musobo, Shida Leni

Boxing:

Catherine Nanziri, Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Kavuma Ssemujju

Rowing:

Grace Kathleen Noble

Swimming:

Kirabo Namutebi, Ambala Atuhaire

Officials:

General officials:

Hon Denis Hamson Obua (head of delegation), William Blick (IOC Member), Dr Donald Rukare (President NOC), Beatrice Ayikoru (Chef De Mission), Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel (General Team manager), Dr. Jacqueline Nana Nakiddu (Team doctor), Prossy Namusisi (Physitherapist), Tom Oomen (Physiotherapist), Shadiah Nakamanya (Chaperone), Aisha Nassanga (Media Liaison), Elijah Njawuzi (Team Admin), Ivan Mugowa (Team Admin), Moses Mwase (NOC), Ganzi Mugula (Athletes Representative)

Technical officials:

Adrianus Ruiter (Coach, Athletics – Tokyo), Faustino Kiwa (Coach, Athletics – Sapporo), Gordon Ahimbisibwe (Coach, Athletics – Sapporo), Domenic Otucet (Official – Athletics, Tokyo), Margaret Ijala (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Narisesio Bigingo (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Benjamin Njia (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Andrew Sorowen (Official – Athletics, Tokyo), Patrick Lihenda (Coach, Boxing), Hassan Mohammed Mulandi (Coach, Boxing), Rodrick Muhumuza (Coach, Rowing), Ahsan Iqbal (Coach, Rowing), Muzafaru Muwanguzi (Coach, Swimming), Dunstan Nsubuga (NOC), Sadik Nasiwu (NOC), Salim Ssenkungu Musoke (ITO, Weightlifting), Aciga Fula (ITO, Boxing)