The annual Rotary Cancer run will mark the10th edition since inception.

Coming to the 10th edition, there are lots of great milestones and achievements to celebrate.

Among these include institution of a fully operational and equipped 36-bed cancer treatment centre at Nsambya Hospital worth UGX1.5 billion as well as continuous countrywide and global participation.

There has been also a confirmed a recent partnership with Uganda Cancer Institute who have identified the Cancer Centre in Nsambya as the chosen Regional Centre for Cancer treatment.

Addressing the people during a press launch in Muyenga – Kampala, Stephen Mwanje, the Past District Governor expressed Rotary’s gratitude for the awe-inspiring support from Ugandans and people from all over the world over for running virtually.

Mwanje noted that the run, like last year will be held in a virtual format because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Like last year, the 2021 edition will be virtual. We continue to receive support from the diaspora, attracting some of the world’s greatest commendations for this Virtual Rotary Cancer Run 2021. Even more important is the fact that this year is a celebration of 10 years of consistently delivering this event. Stephen Mwanje, the Past District Governor

Former Rotary District Governor Stephen Mwanje

Run cause:

Mwanje adds that the proceeds from the run will be geared towards the construction of two bunkers at Nsambya Hospital that will be housing the two cancer testing and treatment machines.

The collections being made this year will be directed towards the construction of two bunkers at Nsambya Hospital that will be housing the 2 cancer testing and treatment machines we hope to import in the near future. Given the impact of Cancer on our countrymen and the region, the bigger picture for Rotary is that, upon completion of the setup of the cancer testing and treatment center in Kampala, we will continue to work with other players in this fight and reduce the cancer burden affecting our people. In addition to building of bunkers, we are also focusing on training of the medical staff to improve on their skills in cancer treatment. Stephen Mwanje, the Past District Governor

District Governor Mr. John Magezi Ndamira and Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director Centenary Bank unveil the 2021 Rotary Cancer run banner during the launch at the Rotary Offices in Muyenga

In his remarks at the pre-run engagement, Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director Centenary Bank recommitted self towards close association with the organization team.

Centenary Bank has been part of the Rotary Cancer Run for 10 (ten) years, contributing close to Ushs.900m in the period. In spite of the limiting circumstances, as a bank, we have contributed Ushs. 50 million this year, on top of availing digital channels through which contributions will be remitted this time around. We have made provision for both customers and non-customers to remit their Cancer Run payments and donations through our 3700 Cente Agents and 77 bank branches country wide. Upon payment, the running kit shall be handed over to you. Our cente mobile platform *211# is also available for payments direct to the cancer run account. We are part of communities we serve, and communities are part of us. Therefore, every year we set aside a percentage of our previous year’s net profit towards corporate social responsibility in areas of health, education, environment, and community activities. This has been increased from 1% to 2% of the previous year’s net profit with the inception of Centenary Group Foundation. We pledge to continue with its commitment towards our people. Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director Centenary Bank

(L-R) Past District Governor Stephen Mwanje, District Governor Mr. John Magezi Ndamira, Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director Centenary Bank and District Governor Elect Mr. Peace Taremwa display a placard of Centenary Bank’s Ushs 50 million contribution during the launch of the 2021 Rotary Cancer Run.

According to the 2018 Globocan statistics on cancer in Uganda, compiled by the World Health Organization, indicate that 32,617 new cancer cases were recorded. Of these, 18,068 were female while 14,569 were male.

The number of cancer deaths stood at 21,829 of which 11,819 were female and 10,010 males.

The trends also observed at the Uganda Cancer Institute indicate that almost 80 per cent of patients present the disease in advanced stages, hence limited interventions to prolong survival, an indication that the level of knowledge in the public and their perception of cancer, its symptoms, where to access treatment, and the care by the general practitioners is still low.

The launch of the Entebbe Chapter Rotary Cancer run at Entebbe Mayors’ Gardens in 2017. The run is spread across the different parts of the country Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Since its initiation, the Rotary Cancer Run has attracted over 50,000 participants annually from Uganda, and the diaspora who have supported either through direct donations, charity drives, or by attending the run to raise funds to set up facilities for Cancer treatment in Uganda.

In total, over Ushs. 2.5 billion net has been raised and many other forms of support in kind rendered to facilitate the fight against cancer in Uganda.

Each running kit costs Ugx.25,000. This edition of the Cancer Run is sponsored by Centenary Bank and supported by New Vision, MAAD among others.

UGX2.3 billion collected after completion of the Rotary Cancer Treatment Centre in Nsambya.

About Rotary Cancer Run:

The Rotary Cancer Run (RCR) started in 2012 as one of the major fundraising vehicles of the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme.

The first run was organized at Shoprite/Game Lugogo Mall.

Subsequently, it moved to a more spacious venue at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Today, over 50 major towns in Uganda and five major cities (Mombasa, Kigali, Pretoria, Berlin, and Moscow) participate in the run on the same day and at the same time.

The Rotary Cancer Run attracts on average 50,000 participants and many major companies.