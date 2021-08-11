Businessman Joel A’ita Jaffer does not mince words when accorded the opportunity to express self.

The shrewd Arua Hill Sports Club chairperson optimally utilized the platform granted to suggest the further professionalization of the FUFA Big League, the second tier of the Uganda’s football pyramid.

A’ita was speaking at the third FUFA-UPL breakfast meeting held in the heart of Kampala city at Imperial Royal Hotel on Tuesday, 10th August 2021.

He highlighted about the need to polish the FUFA Big League as a way of preparing clubs for the top tier Uganda Premier League.

The Engineer also castigated the suspect refereeing in the division, a pull back element for football development.

The Big League needs to be professionalized if we are to achieve the desire of having strong teams in the Uganda Premier League. This is possible and one of the ways is if the Federation can reign on some few errant referees in the Big League. Joel A’ita Jaffer, Arua Hill Sports Club chairman

Business sense of the game:

He briefed members about the need to front the business sense of the clubs in an endeavor to promote self sustaince.

As we enjoy the fun football provides, we need to look at football as a business. Clubs need to have various sources of business from which they can get facilitation and survival in tough times Joel A’ita Jaffer, Arua Hill Sports Club chairman

The well attended FUFA-UPL breakfast meeting had the UPL chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo present the challenges of clubs in the post COVID-19 epoch.

Arinaitwe Rugyendo, Moses Magogo and Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi Credit: John Batanudde

FUFA boss Moses Magogo Hassim further retaliated the federation’s agenda of scoring a hat-trick in the next four years. This hat-trick entails professionalization of the UPL, Big League and women first division; mass football promotion for all and helping Uganda’s footballers play in the professional leagues.

Former Uganda Cranes defender Timothy Batabaire, now based in South Africa also graced the meeting as he urged the football lovers to transform from being fans to supporters.

For starters, Arua Hill was promoted from the FUFA Big League to the UPL unbeaten.

The club embarked on preparations ahead of the championship finale against Tooro United at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

They have also started massive recruitment of players in preparation for the 2021-2022 season.

Clubs attendance:

Joel A’ita Jaffer (Arua Hill), Shawn Mubiru (SC Villa CEO), Ashiraf Miiro (UPDF CEO), Musa Ssebulime, Patron Wakiso Giants), Sabasaba (Onduparaka CEO), Mathias Mugwanya (Soltilo Bright Stars CEO), Michael Wandera (Tooro United Chairman), Simon Peter Njuba (Vipers Sports Club CEO), Henry Mayeku (URA Football Club CEO), Asan Kasingye (Police Chairman), Martin Ssekajja (KCCA FC Chairman), Ahmed Kongola (BUL Football CEO), Hassan Lule (Wakiso Giants Chairman), Suubi Kiwanuka (Express Board Secretary), Hassan Takoowa Mugerwa (Busoga United Chairman)