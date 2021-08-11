Combative midfielder Ivan Ntege and winger Micheal Birungi have left URA FC after running down their contracts at the club.

The duo having signed a two-year contract apiece at the club back in 2019 saw their employment contracts run down at the end of last season and the Tax Collectors were not willing to renew.

The Club confirmed the departure of the two on Tuesday in a statement released.

“Midfielder Ivan Ntege and winger Michael Birungi have left the club after both their contracts with the club expired.” Reads the statement.

Ntege, who formerly featured for KCCA FC joined URA at the start of the 2019/20 season as a free agent from Botswana’s Township Rollers.

Ivan Ntege is joined by teammates in celebration after scoring his first goal at the club against Maroons FC Credit: Uganda Premier League

However, playing time under coach Sam Ssimbwa has been hard to come by with the gaffer choosing Ivan Sserubiri and Julius Mutyaba ahead of him.

Equally for Birungi who joined them in the same transfer window from Express FC, his impact at the club has not been felt.

The winger only accounts for two goals in his two seasons at the club, one coming against SC Villa in the League while the other was against Lugazi Municipal Council in the Uganda Cup.

The other players that have left the Tax Collectors so far include; Brian Majwega who returned to KCCA FC while goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo was loaned to BUL FC.

The Club who parted ways with coach Sam Ssimbwa last week have so far announced one new signing in youngster Simon Baligeya.

However, they are linked to several players including Living Kabon, Geoffrey Wasswa and Viane Ssekajugo among others.