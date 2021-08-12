Joseph Kizito has rallied his supporters to vote for Medard Lubega Ssegona for the position of SC Villa President after his withdraw from the race.

The former Member of the outgoing interim committee revealed in a letter to the Villa Electoral Commission a few days after being among the three nominees for the position.

Kizito admits there were a series of meetings with stakeholders at Villa Park to pull out for the good of the club.

“After a series of consultations with different stakeholders, I hereby inform my supporters and the Villa fraternity at large of the withdrawal of my candidature for the position of SC Villa President,” reads part of the letter dated August 12, 2021.

“In the same vein, I have had discussions with candidate Hon. Medard Lubega Ssegona, and with the backing of my supporters, agreed to rally behind his candidature.”

Kizito also revealed that he will work with the Busiro East MP in case he wins the August 28 elections.

“In the usual Villa spirit, I have opted to serve in another senior capacity in the Ssegona team as shall be subsequently revealed.”

His withdraw leaves the race between Ssegona and former club Vice President Denis Mbidde.

The Jogoos have not had permanent leadership in over three years since Ben Misagga left the side acrimoniously after over four years at the helm.

The elections will be the first under the club’s new direction under their Villa Membership Trust with each paid up member given a chance to vote a president of their choice.