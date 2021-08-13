Express FC will return to continental football for the first time in 13 years. The Red Eagles last featured on the continent in 2008, playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

After ejecting AS Inter Star from Burundi in the preliminary round, Express FC faced Congo’s AS Vita and the latter advanced on penalties after two goalless draws over the two legs.

In 2012, Express FC had the opportunity to represent Uganda in the CAF Champions League but due to financial constraints, they pulled out.

In this Article, Joel Muyita looks at the teams that Express FC is likely to face in this year’s preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

For starters, a total of 54 teams have confirmed to take part in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League. and CAF has set a deadline of 15th August for the teams to register their players on the Content Management System (CMS).

The top 12 ranked Associations according to the CAF 5-year grading will enter two clubs. These include; South Africa, Algeria, Angola, Egypt, DR Congo, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.

10 teams will receive a bye at the preliminary round. These have been ranked according to the CAF 2021/22 season ratings

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Horoya AC (Guinea)

Simba (Tanzania)

With the aforementioned 10 teams earning a bye at the preliminary round, the next step has 8 teams that are referred to as ranked clubs. These include;

CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

E.S Setif (Algeria)

El Hilal (Sudan)

Al Merrikh (Sudan)

Atletico Petro de Luanda (Angola)

Zesco United (Zambia)

Zanaco FC (Zambia)

FC Platinum FC (Zimbabwe)

The remaining 36 teams including Express FC are placed into five pots. The Red Eagles are in pot 2 that has 10 teams. These are Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi), Arta Solar 7 (Djibouti), Fasil Kenema (Ethiopia), Tusker FC(Kenya), Al Ittihad (Libya), USGN (Niger), APR FC (Rwanda), Mogadishu City Club (Somalia), KMKM SC (Zanzibar).

Therefore, Express FC can not be pooled against the above teams.

Pot 1

AS Sonabel (Burkina Faso)

Fortune FC (Gambia)

Hearts of Oak (Ghana)

CI Kamsar (Guinea)

LPRC Oilers (Liberia)

Stade Malien (Mali)

Akwa Utd (Nigeria)

ASKO Kara (Togo)

Pot 2

Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi)

Arta Solar 7 (Djibouti)

Fasil Kenema (Ethiopia)

Tusker FC (Kenya)

Al Ittihad (Libya)

USGN (Niger)

APR FC (Rwanda)

Mogadishu CC(Somalia)

Express SC (Uganda)

KMKM SC (Zanzibar)

Pot 3

GDSE (Angola)

Jwaneng Galaxy(Botswana)

Fovu de Baham (Cameroon)

Diplomate FC (Central African Republic)

Akonangui (Equatorial Guinea)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini)

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon)

Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi)

AS Maniema (DR Congo)

AmaZulu FC (RSA)

Pot 4

Tengueth FC (Senegal)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

ESAE FC (Benin)

FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Pot 5

UD do Songo (Mozambique)

AS Otoho d’Oyo (Congo)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

Rivers United (Nigeria)

Draw Procedures:

The draw shall first determine the non-ranked clubs that will eventually play against

the exempted ones. Following that, non-ranked clubs will be drawn to face the ranked

ones in the 1st preliminary round. These steps shall be done for all 3 geographical

groupings.



Draw 2 balls from pot 1. The ball drawn first shall play the first leg of the preliminary

round at home. This step shall be done 3 times.